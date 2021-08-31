Bharti Singh gives an EPIC reply to paparazzi asking when will she announce her pregnancy; Watch Video

Bharti Singh was on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 in Mumbai when she was asked about her pregnancy by members of the paparazzi. Bharti’s epic response to the questions garnered immense attention and left everyone in splits. The comedian, who is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa mentioned that now everyone is asking for the baby.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, a photographer asked Bharti, "Mama kab banege (When will we be uncles)?" as she was promoting the dance reality show and The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti answered by saying, “Yaar ab toh sabko bache ka intezaar ho gaya hai. Bus aap log akela chodiye, karte hai kuch (Everyone's waiting for the baby. I'll do something about it once you'll leave me alone)." The response left everyone in splits.

Last year, Bharti spoke to TellyChakkar about becoming a mother and said, “Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mein 20-20 khel loon (I thought let me play 20-20 in 2020). However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, I don’t wish to take any chance. I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant, you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk."

Also Read| The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others entertain the Indian hockey teams