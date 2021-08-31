Bharti Singh gives an EPIC reply to paparazzi asking when will she announce her pregnancy; Watch Video
Bharti Singh was on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 in Mumbai when she was asked about her pregnancy by members of the paparazzi. Bharti’s epic response to the questions garnered immense attention and left everyone in splits. The comedian, who is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa mentioned that now everyone is asking for the baby.
In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, a photographer asked Bharti, "Mama kab banege (When will we be uncles)?" as she was promoting the dance reality show and The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti answered by saying, “Yaar ab toh sabko bache ka intezaar ho gaya hai. Bus aap log akela chodiye, karte hai kuch (Everyone's waiting for the baby. I'll do something about it once you'll leave me alone)." The response left everyone in splits.
