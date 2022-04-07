Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa clicked with their newborn for the first time outside hospital; PICS

Bharti Singh and Haarch Limbachiyaa are beyond happy with the arrival of their baby on 3rd April. The lovely couple had been waiting for the day very eagerly and they have been blessed with a baby boy. Bharti Singh was working till one before the delivery of her baby and now she has taken a break to nurse her baby. The comedian and her husband were recently papped with their baby for the very first time as the couple walked out of the hospital.

Bharti Singh’s face was beaming with joy as she walked out of the hospital with her baby. She looked beautiful in a maroon long dress and her hair was tied up. She had paired it with black footwear with golden buckle work. Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is seen holding the baby in his hands. He has sported a deep blue shirt and denims. The couple stopped and smile for the paps as they moved towards their car.

See photos here-

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti and Haarsh had shared about embracing parenthood and baby names. “For around two and a half months, I didn’t realise that I was pregnant. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Then I thought I might as well check now. So I checked and then kept the pregnancy test kit aside. Later when I saw there were two lines, I immediately informed Haarsh. So that also was a surprise for us. We haven’t thought of names yet. Will it be a boy or a girl? We don’t know what name we will finally decide," Bharti had told Pinkvilla.

