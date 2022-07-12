Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal baby Laksh's face; Avika Gor, Nakuul Mehta & others shower blessings

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents of a baby boy on April 3 and they have been sharing pictures and videos with their baby on social media. Few weeks back, Bharti and Haarsh had taken their son, Gola on his first flight to a very special destination. The duo flew him to Goa where they had their destination wedding in 2017 and they uploaded the travel video on their YouTube channel. Bharti had revealed in the video that they have named their son, Laksh. The couple recently revealed the face of their son on social media. Their friends from the entertainment fraternity have been showering love on the baby.

In the post shared by new parents Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, they are seen in dreamy white outfits. Bharti is seen in a white dress and holding the baby wrapped in white knitted cloth. In the series of pictures, she is also seen holding the baby in her arms as she revealed the face of baby. Bharti captioned, “miliye humare bete LAKSH se Ganpati bappa moriya.”

Several friends of the duo showered love on the baby. Mukti Mohan said, “Laksh God bless”, singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “God bless you Laksh!!! Lots of love”, Adaa Khan wrote, “Mashallah” with evil eye emojis. Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Bhanjeeeeeeee”, Sara Khan wrote, “Mashallah”, Rajiv Thakur wrote, “So cute”, among others. Udit Narayan’s wife Deepa Narayan Jha wrote, “May God bless dear Cute sweet Laksh bahut bahut Ashirwad”. Many other celebs also dropped heart emojis.

See post here-

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who are known for their impeccable hosting skills, recently hosted the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Prior to this, they were occupied with Hunarbaaz and their home production show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which is a major hit among the audience, whose name was later changed to The Khatra Khatra Show. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan joined them every Friday to host the interactive comedy show.

Also read- Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa REVEAL their son Laksh's face for the first time in a new vlog; Watch