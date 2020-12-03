Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa share fond memories & wish each other on their 3rd anniversary; See PHOTOS

Bharti Singh tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa back on 3rd December 2017. The couple recently observed their third marriage anniversary.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa grabbed the wrong spotlight a few days back after their arrest by the NCB. For the unversed, they were taken into custody because of the consumption and alleged possession of drugs on November 22. Moreover, the officials also recovered small quantities of cannabis from the couple’s office and home. They were later granted bail on November 23. Post that, the couple made their first public appearance at Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s reception in Mumbai.

For the unversed, the couple observed their third wedding anniversary on December 3. Both of them have penned sweet notes for each other on the special occasion. Starting with Bharti Singh, the comedian has given a glimpse of some sweet memories of her marriage with Haarsh including a few other pictures. She writes, ““Love is not about... how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day”. Happy anniversary my love.”

Check out her post below:

Similarly, Haarsh Limbachiyaa has also shared some lovely pictures with Bharti on his handle. He has also penned a sweet note for her that reads, “A good marriage isn’t something you find, it’s something you make and you have to keep making it. Happy anniversary my love.” While the couple has been trolled by many owing to the recent series of incidents, many of their friends from the industry have come out in their support and showered love on them. Recently, there were rumours about Bharti being dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show. However, both Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek have quashed them and stated that they haven’t anything of that sort yet.

Meanwhile, check out Haarsh's post below:

