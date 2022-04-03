Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome baby boy; Karan Johar, Mouni Roy & others congratulate

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are beaming with joy. And why not? After all the couple has now become parents to a baby boy. Earlier today, Bharti and Haarsh took to their social media handles and made the announcement on their Instagram with a picture from the pregnancy shoot. Sharing the photo, they wrote, “It’s a BOY”. The couple's friends and fans rushed to the comment section and bombarded their feeds with blessings and love.

Popular television actor Nishant Bhat wrote, “Kya baat hain harsh bhai and bhaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa congratulations”, while singer Neha Kakkar said, “Awww.. Congratulations.” Mouni Roy also commented, “Heartiest congratulation”. Sharing happiness, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “Congratulationsss. God bless you & the babyyy” Well-known filmmaker Karan Johar also wished the couple as he penned, "Badhai," and Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali exclaimed, "Congratulations." Rahul Vaidya also poured in love on the new parents and wrote, “OMG. can’t wait to see … congratulations @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30” Apart from friends from the television industry, Bharti and Haarsh fans also showered wishes for them on social media.



Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the power couple had shared excitement about soon becoming parents. “For around two and a half months, I didn’t realise that I was pregnant. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Then I thought I might as well check now. So I checked and then kept the pregnancy test kit aside. Later when I saw there were two lines, I immediately informed Haarsh. So that also was a surprise for us," Bharti had shared.

On the work front, Bharti and Haarsh are currently hosting the reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

