Bharti Singh, Haarsh make FIRST public appearance together at Aditya Narayan's reception post drug case; Watch

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa attended Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding reception in Mumbai to shower the newlyweds with love and blessings. Take a look.

With the wedding season going on, another 'big wedding' took place in the tinsel town recently. After Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding, Neha's bestie has also walked down the aisle. We're talking about Aditya Narayan. Yes, Udit Narayan's son Aditya got married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The couple exchanged wedding vows on December 1, 2020 (Tuesday), and spread love in the air.

After a lavish wedding at ISKCON Temple (Juhu, Mumbai), the couple hosted a wedding reception party in the city. The reception was an intimate affair, which was attended by family members, and close friends from the entertainment industry. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were also on the guest list and the duo attended the reception party to shower their love and blessings on the newlyweds. Bharti and Haarsh made their first public appearance together at Aditya-Shweta's reception post the drug case by NCB.

Pictures and videos from Aditya-Shweta's reception in Mumbai have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the clips, Bharti and Haarsh were spotted having a gala time as they clicked numerous pictures with fans. While Bharti looked beautiful in an all-white lehenga-choli, Haarsh looked dapper in a dark blue suit. The couple seemed to be quite happy as they grooved and interacted with fans.

Take a look at Bharti and Haarsh attending Aditya and Shweta's reception here:

Govinda with wife Sunita, daughter Tina, and son Harshvardhan were also present at the newlyweds' reception. Aditya and Shweta also gave special performances as they embarked on a new journey together.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

