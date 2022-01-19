Bharti Singh has a hilarious take on how she adjusted in a Gujarati family after marriage

Popualar comedian Bharti Singh had married script writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa in the year 2017. The actress is very popular for quick wit and knack for comedy. Her presence easily lights up any place. The comedian recently opened up on some interesting facts about her marriage gifts and also revealed about her relationship with her in-laws.

The comedienne joined popular twin sisters of the TV industry Surabhi Samriddhi aka Chinki Minki for their fun interactive session, shot for their YouTube channel. The duo released a clip from Bharti’s interview, which will surely make you laugh out loud.

The video shows Surabhi-Samriddhi ask Bharti if she has ever been interviewed by two people at once. She gives a hilarious reply and says yes - her ‘saas-sasur’ aka father-in-law and mother-in-law took one. Then they asked her to reveal about the most expensive and least expensive gifts that she received at her wedding.

Adding humour to her reply, Bharti reveals that someone travelled to Goa for her wedding and was given a crockery set of 6 ice cream bowls. She said, “Ice cream ke 6 katoriyan kaun deta hai Goa aake, isse accha tum mujhe ‘pan’ khila dete.”

At the very next instance, Surabhi and Samriddhi ask how Bharti, a Punjabi woman managed to settle with a Gujarati man, Haarsh and his family. They asked if the couple had a major difference as one belongs to a ‘Dry state’ and another to a state where people known for their alcohol habits.

Replying to this interesting question, Bharti says that now the dry state has also become a drinking state. She hilariously added, “Ab to sasur ji bhi saath mein baithke cheers karte hain.”

Talking about Bharti and Haarsh’s married life, the couple completed 4 years of blissful marriage in December 2021. They had announced that they are expecting their first child few weeks back, and the baby is due in April 2022.



Also read- Hunarbaaz: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa vow to change everyone's mindset as 'pregnant