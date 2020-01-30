Bharti Singh has the sweetest birthday wish for 'soulmate' Haarsh Limbachiyaa; Shares throwback photos

Bharti Singh has recently wished husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the occasion of his birthday through the medium of a special Instagram post. She has also shared a few adorable throwback pictures along with the same.

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. This perfect Jodi has been a treat to watch in each and every platform where the two of them have performed together. If Bharti is known for her comic acts then Haarsh is no less and can equally entertain the audiences in the same way. The two of them have appeared in reality shows too and have earned appreciation.

It happens to be Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s birthday today and on the special occasion, Bharti Singh has recently dedicated a special Instagram post for him. Not only did she wish Harsh through the medium of the post but has also shared numerous throwback pictures with him thereby reminiscing their sweet memories over the last few years. Bharti writes, “Happy birthday my soulmate. I love you so much Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Thank you so much for everything.”

Check out Bharti Singh’s latest Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot back in the year 2017 and have been inseparable since then. The two of them never leave a chance to showcase their inevitable love for each other and often serve as an inspiration for numerous other couples out there. Currently, Bharti is an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show for which she has been receiving humongous response from all her fans. Moreover, the show itself has been doing immensely well and is soaring high with TRP rates.

