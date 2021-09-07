Bharti Singh on her weight loss journey: I feel healthy, my diabetes and asthma are in control now

Celebrities have not only entertained us but also inspired too. In recent times, many actors have shed weight and turned out to be an inspiration for their fans. They have also urged fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Comedian Bharti Singh was also in news for losing weight. However, she has always mentioned that her weight has been a positive point for her. She has lost almost 15 kgs in a year and Bharti is loving her new avatar.

Taking to The Times of India, the comedian said, “I have come down from 91 to 76 kilos. I am feeling healthy and fit. And now I don’t feel breathless. As I have lost weight my diabetes and asthma is also under control. I follow intermittent fasting and don’t eat between 7 pm and 12 pm. Slowly my body has started accepting this change. I don’t have my dinner any later than 7 pm.” She even thanked lockdown for making her understand many things including the importance of family.

Bharti emphasized that one should always love his or her body. “If you don’t love yourself then non one will love you. It is important to accept yourself as you are,” she added. Shweta Tiwari also became an inspiration after she lost almost 10 kg.

Bharti is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. She also talked about her future planning and said that the couple is planning for the baby. “Whenever it happens I will be the first one to tell. I don’t hide things from my fans. I have got so much love for them,” she added.

