Bharti Singh holds her son close in a first pic of her 'lifeline'; Nakuul Mehta, Mahhi Vij & more shower love

Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently became parents to their first child, a baby boy, on April 3, 2022. Announcing the news, the duo took to their Instagram handles and shared the good news with their fans. Now, Bharti has finally shared a picture with her newborn on her Instagram handle. In this picture, she is seen holding her baby close to her with a smile on her face. However, she has not revealed the baby's face in the picture. The new mommy is seen dressed in a pink outfit, while the baby is wrapped in a white cloth.

In the caption of this adorable picture, Bharti called her son, 'life line', followed by red heart emojis. Nakuul Mehta, Mahhi Vij and others showered their love and blessings in the comments. Bharti also expressed her happiness about becoming a mother in her vlog shared on her official YouTube Channel. She also revealed how she is already pressurised to have another baby. Bharti said that everybody is now saying that they should have a girl and complete their family. She said, “Kyu parivar pura ho jaye? My family is complete with my son. Had it been a girl even then I would say my family is complete. But no, now everybody wants that Gola needs a sister."

Bharti also shared that she doesn’t mind having a second baby but this time she wholeheartedly wants a girl. She also shared her beautiful experience of becoming a parent in her vlog. She said, “Today I can understand why our parents cared for us so much. It's a very lovely feeling. Haarsh and I are very blessed. Two of us came here but three of us are leaving. We keep looking at him for hours, watching as he gives 1000 expressions in one minute. Both the baby and I are doing great.”

On the work front, Bharti has begun to work on The Khatra Khatra Show after her maternity break.

