Bharti Singh to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and joining them will be International artist Nora Fatehi.

According to Telly Chakkar's report, popular comedienne Bharti Singh will be seen as the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season. The report also suggests that the show will start airing on the 27th of September on Colors. Bharti, who is known for her excellent comedy skills will surely add more entertainment to the show if she hosts this dance reality show. Popular stars will be a part of the show and will put forward their best performance in the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Colors has approached three popular sportsmen such as Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina for the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Sharing his excitement about judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Karan Johar shared, "Nothing gives me more joy than to be a part of a show that is a one-stop destination for impeccable dance, glamour, and entertainment. ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ has been one of the most beloved dance reality shows of our country. It is my first reality show as a judge and has been a huge part of my television journey. I am excited to return on this show and join Madhuri and Nora on the judges’ panel. Brace yourselves, as this upcoming season promises to flood your screens with fabulous performances and endless entertainment.”

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was telecasted in 2016-2017. The show has had nine successful seasons. Showcasing an illustrious panel of judges and a star-studded line-up of contestants, the 10th season is going to be 10 times bigger, more glamourous, and entertaining.

