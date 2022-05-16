Bharti Singh issues an apology for unintentionally hurting any community in her viral beard video

Bharti Singh is one of the most loved and very popular comedians of the country. She enjoys a massive fan following and people love her excellent comic timing. She is also an excellent host and is presently hosting The Khatra Khatra Show with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Farah Khan. A video of Bharti Singh has gone viral on social media where she is talking about the advantages of a beard but seems like it has hurt the religious sentiments of some communities. Owing to the backlash, she had shared a video in which she apologized for unintentionally hurting people due to her comedy.

In the video widely shared on social media, Bharti Singh is seen in a talk show with Jasmin Bhasin. Bharti Singh is seen as being her hilarious self as she did comedy on the advantages of beard and moustache. But it has hurt the sentiments of some communities, hence she has issued an apology for the same. She spoke in Punjabi in her post, “I have been forwarded a video of me for the past two days. I have seen the video, again and again, I also request you all to see the video. In the clip, I have not made fun of any caste or religion that keeps the beard. I did not mention that Punjabi people keep beards and face certain problems. I was just doing genuine comedy with my friend because people generally keep beards these days. If I have hurt any caste or religion, then I am asking for an apology with folded hands. I am born and brought up in Amritsar, Punjab. I will uphold the prestige of Punjab and I am proud to be Punjabi.”

