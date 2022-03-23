Bharti Singh jokes about Haarsh Limbachiyaa getting a rose from Karan Patel in a task.

The Khatra Khatra Show is an entertainment and comedy-based show, which is hosted by the comedian couple Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. It is the second season of the show and numerous celebs are part of this season. In the show, the contestants have to perform some fun tasks to become winner of the tasks. In the recent promo of the show, Karan Patel and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are seen in an interesting task, but Bharti seems to be not happy with it.

In the promo, it is seen that Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actor Karan Patel is seen jumping on a trampoli, holding a rose between his teeth. Bharti’s husband is seen jumping opposite to him as he tries to get hold of the rose from Karan, as meet midair, with a wall in between them. Bharti says, instead of getting rose from a girl, he is getting from a guy.

After them Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal are seen on the Trampoline as he holds rose in his mouth to give to Nikki. As she reaches his level and tries to take the rose from him, she starts slipping, so Pratik holds her.

In the recent episodes of the show, the budding romance between Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal is getting attention of the audience. From blowing kisses to hugging each other, the cute chemistry between the Bigg Boss fame actors is unmissable. Pratik was also seen carrying her in his arms in one of the tasks.

