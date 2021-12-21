Bharti Singh jokes with paps, asks them to pay for delivery for leaking pregnancy news; Wishes for a baby girl

Bharti Singh is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple had recently declared they are about to become parents for the first time. They wanted to start a family earlier but owing to the pandemic situation, had decided to postpone it. Recently, the paps questioned Bharti Singh about the news and she confirmed that it was true.

In the viral video, Bharti Singh is seen talking to the paps as they question her about the pregnancy. She jokes, “Koi galti ho gayi kya”. Bharti further joked that the paps have to deposit 50000 each for her delivery at the hospital and she will share the details. She added that they had spoiled her surprise by printing about her pregnancy before the official announcement.

On being asked about her preference about a baby girl or a boy, she said that she wants a girl. She joked that she wants a girl like herself and not like the paps who are stopping a girl to take an interview. She shared an instance, if she called her daughter to make tea as she is coming home, then she will do it and if she called her son, he will say ‘mumma I am playing cricket’. She added, “ladkiya best hoti hai”.

See post here:

Will it be a boy or a girl? Soon-to-be mommy #BhartiSingh answers pic.twitter.com/3Zw2eBkbqp — Pinkvilla Telly (@PinkvillaTelly) December 21, 2021

Bharti Singh had earlier shared in an interview about working during her pregnancy. She said, “I'm glad that we are working during my pregnancy. I want to work till the ninth month of my pregnancy. Hamaara bachcha bhi hamaari mehnat mehsoos kar raha hai and I hope the child grows up to become as hard-working as us.”



