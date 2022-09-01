Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma and kids join Mahhi Vij for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; PICS

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as one of the biggest festivals of the year. It is a Hindu festival celebrating the annual arrival of the Hindu god Ganesha to earth from his celestial abode. The 10-day long Hindu festival, one of the most important in India culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Chaturthi as it goes on from August 31, 2022, to September 9, 2022. For devotees, this festival is full of fun and fervour - right from cleaning our homes, to preparing the bhog and offerings of modaks and laddoos! Telly town celebs also celebrated the day with great enthusiasm and happiness. Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma, Mahhi Vij and numerous actors got together for the day.

In the recent pictures shared by Mahhi Vij, she is seen posing in a beautiful pink sharara. She shared numerous of her daughter Tara, who looked adorable in light pink lehenga. She also shared pictures with house guest Bharti Singh, who also brought her son Laksh. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath had also come with kids. Maniesh Paul and his wife also met up with them. The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti was also seen decked up as she shared a glimpse of herself talking to Kapil Sharma’s little daughter. Mahhi’s daughter Tara was seen having fun with Kapil’s daughter.

See pictures here-

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Bharti Singh also shared pictures of first Ganpati pooja at her home with her son. She looked beautiful in grey suit. As per latest reports, Bharti Singh is going to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9 and she is very excited to host a kids reality show as she is herself a mother now.

