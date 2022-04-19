Bharti Singh opens up on being criticised for resuming work after embracing motherhood

Host and comedienne, Bharti Singh become the mother of a baby boy recently. She and Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood for the first time on 3rd April. She went on a maternity break after the childbirth, but resumed work after twelve days. She is now getting criticised on social media for leaving her newborn at home and working. Bharti shared in an interview with Hindustan Times about resuming work and reacted to the backlash.

“It is your love that keeps us going. We know media will be out there so we get ready and deck up. Some people appreciate me and call me strong. There are also some people who have criticised me saying, 'Arre baccha chodke aagayi, itni bhi kya jaldi thi’. Log bolte hain but hamesha positive baaton ko sunna chahiye. Hum upar se utri hui pariyaan nahi hai jo itna rest kare. Bahut saari working woman hoti hai joh apne ek hafte ke baby ko chod kar kaam par jaati hai.”

Bharti added, “Bahut saare aise kaam hain jo karne hi padte hain. Baby ko chodke jaana padta hai. But humare saath to puri family hai…ghar itna bhara hua hai lagta hai, baby ki party hi chal rahi bus.”

Bharti was seen on the grand finale episode of Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, which aired on Sunday. She has also begun work on The Khatra Khatra Show after her maternity break. The actress earlier shared on her YouTube channel, “Today I can understand why our parents cared for us so much. It's a very lovely feeling. Haarsh and I are very blessed. Two of us came here but three of us are leaving. We keep looking at him for hours, watching as he gives 1000 expressions in one minute. Both the baby and I are doing great.”

