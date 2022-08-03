Bharti Singh opens up on doing selective projects & wants her son Laksh to work part-time when he's 16

Bharti Singh is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. She is an excellent host and comedian, who has been winning hearts with fantastic comic timing and wittiness. She is married to scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the couple was blessed with a baby boy few months ago. Bharti was talking to Neha Dhupia during an Instagram live session that they did for Neha's initiative Freedom To Feed. There she opened up about changes in her life after becoming parent and how she wants to bring up her kids.

Talking about taking up work and working for the sake of Laksh, Bharti said, “Both Harsh and I, we are taking up limited work. We give a lot of thought to it before taking up new projects now. Yes, work is also essential, especially because we need to provide for him. I believe we must provide for him for a few years but he should be able to do that for himself after a few years.”

Bharti added, “You know, the way kids in US go to schools and work part-time? I advocate that way of life. I believe you must not take financial help from your parents after a certain age - say 16 or 18. Bharti Singh's son should be studying, and working in McDonalds'. Bharti's daughter should study and work in a salon, guiding people and taking appointments (maybe). I will be happy if my kids work part time because it is very difficult to survive these days, especially in a city like Mumbai. ”

Bharti also said that having a child has increased her happiness two-fold. She shared that people who told me that my life will be over after having a baby, they are wrong. She said that her smiles have doubled, and her laughter has doubled. She added that she has double the content for comedy now that she also has the stuff to talk about the child.

Also read- Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Bharti Singh jokes she & Rupali Ganguly will have more kids by next summer