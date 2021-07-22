Bharti Singh on pay cut in the pandemic: ‘We are working together and trying our best to stay afloat’

On of the biggest comics in the country, Bharti Singh has recently shared her opinion on the pay cut due to the pandemic. She shared that the whole entertainment industry has suffered a major loss of pay and work in the pandemic and lockdown situation. The actress shared that she has also suffered financially due to this. As per sources, the comedian and host had to take a pay cut of 70 percent from the show Dance Deewane and approximately 50 percent from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking about the difficult situation with Etimes TV, Bharti shared, “I guess everyone felt the pinch when they were asked to take a pay cut, and I was no exception. I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai. TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein. Everyone is trying to get back on their feet. Once we generate good ratings, sponsors will automatically come back and our fee will also be raised.”

Bharti added that people need to be adjusting to these difficult situations and hope that the original fee will be restored for all after the return of normalcy. She said, “Itne saal hum ek channel par kaam karte hain aur woh hamaari har baat maante hain, toh aaj jab woh saamne se help maang rahe hain toh mujhe nahi lagta hai ki kisi bhi artiste ne mana kiya hoga. They listened to us and fulfilled all our requests and demands when things were fine. I know sabke paise cut rahe hain. I feel jo set pe technicians hain, unke paise nahi cut karne chahiye. We are working together and trying our best to stay afloat. So, I don’t think anyone had an issue in taking a pay cut.”

She further said, “There was a time when we were sitting at home after everything stopped. Hum yahi soch rahe the ki kaam kab shuru hoga, aur koi kam price dega toh usme bhi kaam kar lenge, kyunki people had to run their homes. Kuch mahinon mein gaadi track par aa jaayegi, sab sahi ho jaayega. Hona bhi chahiye.”

Bharti will be soon seen back on The Kapil Sharma Show. She shared, “We are returning after almost seven months. Aise pandemic mein comedy shows aane chahiye.”

