Bharti Singh recalls being with Kapil Sharma's wife during her delivery; Says she was the first to hold Anayra

In a recent interview, Bharti Singh has opened up on sharing a great bond with Kapil Sharma and his family. She also reveals her post-lockdown plans.

There is barely anyone who does not know Bharti Singh. The comedian has been winning the hearts of the audience for a very long time and continues to do so even now. The television personality has been a part of many popular shows and is an all-time favourite of the masses owing to her comic timings and hilarious banters. In a recent interview with a media portal, Bharti has talked about her connection with Kapil Sharma and his family.

The comedian states that she has known Kapil Sharma for years and that she is very close to his wife Ginni Chatrath too. She also recalls being with the comedian’s wife during the latter’s delivery as her family was in Punjab. The actress is delighted to say that she was the first one to hold Kapil and Ginni’s daughter Anayra in her arms after she was born. Bharti also reveals that she has not seen Anayra for three months because of the lockdown.

The actress gets talking about the plans of visiting her mother once the lockdown ends. Bharti also reveals that she will be paying a visit to Kapil Sharma’s house to see his family. The comedian further states that her mother and Kapil are her two pillars in Mumbai. Earlier in an interview, Bharti Singh had revealed how she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were planning to have a baby. However, the Coronavirus outbreak has forced the couple to delay their plans. She also expressed her desire to have her baby in a healthy environment.

Credits :Tellychakkar

