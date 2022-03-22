Bharti Singh recalls difficult shooting days: Had to make people laugh while my mom was in ICU

Bharti Singh is all over the headlines, the comedian is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti attempted to break the stereotype and continued to work during her pregnancy. Recently, Bharti, in an interview, said how a good artist must understand that no matter what happens, the show must go on. Recalling a tough time, Bharti revealed that she had to perform for a comedy show on the same day when her mother was admitted to the ICU.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Bharti further revealed that she was not even paid for the performance. She said, “When I did my first show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, we got a hotel stay sponsored by the show.” Bharti informed that she and her mother had a habit of eating only home-cooked meals and by consuming hotel food for several days her mother got a stomach ulcer and was admitted to the hospital. The comedian said, “She was in ICU and I had to go to my shoot and make people laugh for the semifinals of the show on that day."

She added that she kept thinking about her mother when she was backstage and was not even sure if she will win the show. Bharti said she realised that if one has to become an artist then he/she has to keep these personal things aside, and work for the audience and make them laugh. “Aap stage pe nahi keh sakte ki aaj thoda kam hasaungi meri mummy hospital mein hain please taaliyan bajaiyega (You can't go on the stage and say that my mother is in the hospital so I will not be very funny but still clap for me),” Bharti further shared.

