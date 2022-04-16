Bharti Singh returns to shoot Hunarbaaz 12 days after embracing motherhood; Reveals baby’s nickname

Ace comedian and host, Bharti Singh became the mother of a baby boy at the start of this month. She has been getting congratulatory messages as she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents. The couple had been hosting the reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan prior to her delivery and now the comedian is back on the show a few days after her delivery.

The comedian was seen on the sets of Hunarbaaz recently as she shared with paparazzi about her work commitments. She shared, “Main bahot royi hun aaj. Baby is just 12 days old but work is work. I started it and have to come back for the finale as well. Parso se Khatra Khatra bhi chalu hai." She thanked paparazzi for giving her the energy and strength to continue.

Bharti also shared that she'd distribute sweets to everyone soon. Before she could leave, she was asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. She was quick to reply in her unique style that she congratulated them. She said they were invited but couldn't go as the baby is too small.

Bharti shared that the labour pain wasn't easy to deal and she was scared before going to the delivery room. However, the new parents are now blissfully happy looking after their baby boy. Bharti recently shared that they have kept the baby's nickname 'Gola’. She said, "He is ekdum golu molu. Haarsh went for gymming and meditating, and told me that he could just see Gola’s face everywhere."

