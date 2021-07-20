Bharti Singh REVEALS being touched inappropriately during initial days of her career

Bharti Singh opened up on the challenges she faced during the initial days of her career. Scroll to know more.

Bharti Singh who can make you burst into laughter with just one punchline of hers expressed a sorrowful event of her life. The comedienne revealed how during the initial days of her career, she was touched inappropriately by show coordinators but she couldn’t raise her voice as she didn’t know the difference between right and wrong.

During an interview with actor-host Maniesh Paul for his new podcast- The Maniesh Paul Podcast- Bharti said, “The coordinators (of shows) misbehaved sometimes. They would rub their hands on the back. I would know it’s not a good feeling, but then I would think that he’s like my uncle, he can’t be bad. Maybe I am wrong and he is right. So I thought this doesn’t feel right. I had no understanding”.

But Bharti added that she now has the confidence to fight back and speak for herself. “I can speak up now, but I had no courage back then,” she said.

During the conversation, Bharti also shared about the time when several men from whom her father had taken debt would show up at their house and misbehave with her mother. The comedienne also recalled living in extreme poverty before her career began. “Ghar jaane ka mann nahi karta tha (I didn’t feel like going home). I would stay in college with my friends, and eat at the hostel. I knew once I go back, I would have to face poverty. Live in that dim light.”

On the work front, Bharti Singh will soon be seen in the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

