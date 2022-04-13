Bharti Singh reveals her baby boy’s nickname as she documents his homecoming; WATCH

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy into this world on April 3, 2022. The couple had announced their pregnancy in December last year and kept sharing glamorous pregnancy shoot pictures with their fans online. Today, Bharti took to her official YouTube channel and shared a video that she documented on her last day at the hospital. In the video, Bharti also revealed her baby boy’s nickname.

Bharti Singh recorded the video from her hospital room and revealed that she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were hoping to have a baby girl. She said, "Baby girl chahiye thi. Lekin jo bhi aaya, humne uska welcome kiya hai (We wanted a baby girl, but we have welcomed what we have been blessed with)." She also shared how her life has become all about her son, even when she sleeps she keeps thinking about her baby. She further informed that they have kept the baby’s nickname Golla.

She further said, "Today I can understand why our parents cared for us so much. It's a very lovely feeling. Haarsh and I are very blessed. Two of us came here but three of us are leaving. We keep looking at him for hours, watching as he gives 1000 expressions in one minute. Both the baby and I are doing great."

Bharti documented her journey from hospital to home. The family then reached home and which was completed decorated with blue balloons. Bharti also gave a sneak peek to fans into Golla’s room.

On April 3, Bharti and Haarsh took to their Instagram handle to share the good news with their fans. They dropped a picture from their maternity shoot, in which, the couple was seen twinning in white outfits, holding a basket. Sharing it, they wrote in the caption, “It’s a BOY.”

