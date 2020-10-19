Bharti Singh REVEALS pregnancy plans on India's Best Dancer; Promises to welcome baby with Haarsh in 2021

Bharti Singh recently opened up about her plans to embrace parenthood with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on India's Best Dancer, leaving everyone surprised. Read on.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are counted amongst the most fun-loving couples of Telly town. The duo exchanged wedding vows in 2017. They are not only partners in real-life but also co-hosts of the reality show India's Best Dancer. Recently, Bharti dropped a 'big surprise' on the sets, leaving everyone utterly stunned. She made a promise to hubby Haarsh which has left fans beaming in happiness.

Are you wondering what we're talking about, and what's the special promise? Well, Bharti revealed her pregnancy plans to IBD and promised that she will welcome her first baby with Haarsh next year. Yes, you read that right! After lots of speculations, Bharti finally spilled the beans about her plans to embrace parenthood with Haarsh in 2021. She made his 'big revelation' during the special romantic episode on the show, wherein Farah Khan had come as a special guest judge.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh REVEALS she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were planning for a baby but Coronavirus disrupted their plans

Bharti and Haarsh grooved to a romantic number together, leaving people awestruck. During the episode, Geeta Kapoor pointed out that she's always seen Haarsh being romantic, whereas Bharti has never reciprocated similarly. To which Bharti shared, that she for her, Haarsh is synonymous with love and romance. The ace comedian added that she does not believe in showing-off, and cannot imagine her life without Haarsh.

Expressing her pure feelings, Bharti then went on to officially announce on National TV that she will welcome a baby with Haarsh in 2021. Carrying a dummy baby in her arms, Bharti reiterated, 'This is a promise on the national TV. This baby is fake in 2020, but this will become a real baby in 2021.' Everyone was taken by surprise by Bharti's sweet promise, and fans are now waiting for the cute couple to be parents. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's a glimpse of Bharti's big promise to Haarsh on IBD - Watch Video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×