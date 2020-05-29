Bharti Singh REVEALS she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were planning for a baby but Coronavirus disrupted their plans

Bharti Singh recently spilled the beans about having a baby with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and how the Coronavirus outbreak has delayed their family planning. Read on to know more.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most adored and entertaining couples of the Indian Television industry. While the world is struggling with the Coronavirus pandemic, the duo is still making new and funny content to keep people's boredom away. The couple has been married for more than two years now, and have never shied away from sharing their personal lives with their fans. Recently, the ace comedienne opened up about her family planning plans with her husband while in conversation with a leading entertainment portal. She revealed that their plans to become parents have been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

She shared that she wishes to become a mother soon. In fact, she and her hubby planned to go the family way this very year. Bharti said, 'Socha toh tha ki 2020 mai 20-20 khel lu (smiles). However, she added that the Coronavirus outbreak has delayed their plans. Bharti mentioned that she does not wish to take any chance or risk. She wants her baby to be born in a healthy environment and atmosphere. Moreover, she cannot now plan a baby with so much tension around.

Furthermore, Bharti said that visiting a hospital when you're pregnant in such situations is quite risky right now. Once you are preggers, you have to visit the doctor almost regularly for check-ups, which increases the risk owing to the COVID-10 situation. So, she would rather wait for another year to embrace motherhood, than put her little baby's life at risk.

On a similar note, Bharti and Harsh tied the knot on 3rd December 2017 in a traditional wedding ceremony. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

