Bharti Singh romances Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda as he graces dance reality show DID Super Moms 3; WATCH

After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger dancers a run for their money, Zee TV recently launched the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction show, DID Super Moms 3. The new season has an exciting panel of judges including Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar to mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey and help them achieve their dancing dreams. This week, the dynamic duo of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday graced the show, where they interacted with the Super Moms. They came to promote their film Liger, which releases in theatres on 25th August, 2022.

The highlight of the show was the electrifying chemistry that Vijay Deverakonda and the host Bharti Singh shared. In the promo shared by Bharti Singh on Instagram, Vijay and Bharti were seen interacting with one another. Vijay called Bharti cute and Bharti responded by saying that she wasn't just cute but was hot too. To heat it up further, Bharti kissed Vijay on the back and it is needless to say that the actor was blushing while Bharti kissed him on the back. Remo D'Souza and Ananya Panday instantly burst into laughter. Even Bharti's husband Harsh Limbachiyaa could not control his laughter. Eventually Vijay hugged Bharti and it was one of the warmest hugs that you will see on national television. The episode was very entertaining and the Liger actors just added to the glamour of the show. In the episode, Vijay also talked about the love and admiration he had for Bhagyashree and Urmila, who are without an iota of doubt, among the most iconic Indian actresses, who ruled the 90s with their solid acting performances.

Have a look at the hilarious promo shared by Bharti Singh, HERE

DID Supermoms can be caught on television or can be watched on the channel's OTT platform. As for Liger, the movie will release in theatres on 25th August, 2022. The film marks VIjay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's first collaboration and also marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood. While Vijay will next be seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

