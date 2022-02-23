Bharti Singh says husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa wants to have more kids: ‘Sabzi thodi hai…’

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa never miss a chance to tease each other. The soon-to-be parents recently took to their YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaas, and had a fun session answering questions about their baby, pregnancy, and more. In the video, Bharti and Haarsh first address the question of whether the child would become a comedian like Bharti or a writer like Haarsh. “Bachcha comedian hoga kyunki writers ko paise nahi milte. Aur comedians ko…uff uff uff (The child will be a comedian because writers don’t get paid. Whereas, comedians earn a lot of money),” Bharti said. In response, Haarsh said that there are expensive budgets for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video writers. “Itne paise milte hai ki utne mein 5-6 Bharti Singh aa jaaye (You get so much money that you can get 5-6 Bharti Singhs in that amount),” he said.

Further, Bharti went on to reveal that Haarsh was adamant that they should have more children. In response to it she said, “Sabzi thodi hai ki agar khayenge aur mazaa aaya sabko toh aur bana lenge! Aise nahi hota. Main itne mahine ghar nahi baith sakti, main ek independent ladki hoon (It’s not like getting vegetables.. That is not how it works. I can’t sit at home for so many months, I am an independent woman).” Haarsh jokingly said that she should compete with her mother. “Maa toh meri velli thi, main velli nahi hoon (My mother had a lot of time on her hands but I don’t),” said Bharti.

Haarsh and Bharti are expecting their first baby in April. In terms of work, Bharti is presently seen as the host of the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

