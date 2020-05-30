Bharti Singh sends birthday wishes to Krushna Abhishek; Jokes about partying with his money post lockdown

Bharti Singh has wished her 'best partner' Krushna Abhishek on his birthday by sharing a post on her Instagram handle. Check it out.

Krushna Abhishek has been entertaining the audience with his comic timings and roles for a very long time and continues to do so even now. His name is taken among the most noted comedians of the country for all the obvious reasons. He has given stellar performances not only in comedy shows but also in movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment. The comedian-actor celebrates his 37th birthday today, wishes have been pouring in from his fans, well-wishers and loved ones.

Bharti Singh is among the first ones to wish Krushna Abhishek on his birthday. The actress has shared a few throwback pictures with him along with a sweet and hilarious note in which she calls him her best partner. Not only that but Bharti also jokingly states that they will be partying with Krushna’s money once the lockdown ends. The throwback pictures shared by the actress are from those in which the two of them have appeared together.

Check out Bharti Singh’s post below:

Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh are currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. They also collaborated together for a roast show titled Comedy Nights Bachao. A few months back, Krushna entered Bigg Boss 13 to show support for his sister Arti Singh who was one of the participants of the reality show hosted by . The comedian is married to Kashmera Shah and the two of them are now the doting parents of two kids, Rayaan and Krishaang.

(ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek shares a throwback PHOTO with mamu Govinda from his film 'Hatya'; Recalls old memories)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×