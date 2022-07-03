Bharti Singh shares adorable pic of her son Laksh on his 3rd month birthday

Bharti Singh tied the knot with longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on 3 December 2017. The duo met each other eight years ago on the sets of the show Comedy Circus. Bharti was a contestant on the show, while Haarsh was a scriptwriter in the same show. Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The duo fondly called him 'Gola' and recently named him as Laksh. On July 3, Bharti celebrates her birthday and it is a double celebration for their family as Bharti turns 38, as well as her son, turns 3 months old.

Bharti and Haarsh are known to share their life with fans to feel connected to them. On the occasion of her birthday, Bharti took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Gola on her Instagram story. She revealed that the munchkin turned three months old. However, Bharti has hidden her son’s face and she captioned it, “Happy 3 months Golla".

Recently, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa went to Goa on a vacation for 15 days but cut it short to merely 3-4 days due to excessive heat. She posted several videos from their Goa trip and in one of those videos, the comedian shared that Gola has been named 'Laksh.' The couple regularly keeps posting videos on their YouTube channel and it's a treat for their followers. Through the videos, they share their life's special moments with their near and dear ones.

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who are known for their impeccable hosting skills, recently hosted the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Prior to this, they were occupied with Hunarbaaz and their home production show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which is a major hit among the audience, whose name was later changed to The Khatra Khatra Show. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan joined them every Friday to host the interactive comedy show.

