Bharti Singh shares cute VIDEO with son 'Laksh' as he tries to speak; She asks him ‘Kya chahte ho'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the coolest couples in the TV industry. The duo tied the knot on 3 December 2017 and were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. They lovingly addressed their little munchkin as 'Gola' and recently named him Laksh. Bharti and Haarsh are fans' favourite couple, and they also adore their fans equally. They share every detail related to their personal and professional life with their fans through social media.

Bharti and Laksh's video

Bharti recently shared a cute video with her son Laksh on her Instagram story in which the 'mother-son' duo can be seen lying on the bed. In this video, the comedienne can be seen chit-chatting with her three-month-old son as he makes some sounds. As she tried to figure out what he wanted to convey, she asked him, "Kya bol re ho beta, na aap roo rahe ho, na has rahe ho, kya chahte ho". Laksh looked adorable in an orange onesie and can be seen interestingly looking at the camera continuously as Bharti records the video.

Bharti and Haarsh like to stay connected with their fans and often treat them with such videos and vlogs on their YouTube channel 'Life of Limbchiyaa's'. On this channel, they have several videos where the two have given a glimpse of their daily routine and all shared many videos of Laksh.

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who are known for their impeccable hosting skills, hosted the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Prior to this, they were occupied with Hunarbaaz and their home production show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which is a major hit among the audience, whose name was later changed to The Khatra Khatra Show. The duo was recently seen hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar With Star Parivaar'.

