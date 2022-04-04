Bharti Singh shares dreamy pictures & announces the arrival of her baby boy

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are on cloud nine as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy recently. They became parents for the first time on 3rd April and since then wishes have been pouring in for the couple. Bharti Singh was last seen in The Khatra Khatra Show as the host. She recently shared some beautiful pictures of herself from her maternity shoot on social media as she announced the birth of her baby boy.

Bharti looks dreamy in a beautiful pink netted ruffle design gown. She is seen flaunting her baby bump in the photoshoot. The actress shared in the caption, “Jo Tummy maie tha aa gaya bahar it’s a boy #loveyou #babyboy #ganpatibappamorya #blessed #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa”.

See the post here:

Celebs have dropped messages on her post, congratulating her for embracing motherhood. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Many many congratulations”. Tarun Nihlani wrote, “Wadaiyannn Dii !!! I'm so so Happy !!!” Nehha Pendse commented, “Bahut badhaiyan”, Bandgee Kallra commented, “Congrats”. Jigyasa Singh wrote, “Congratulationssss bharti and harsh”. Mudassar Khan posted, “Congratulations congratulations congratulations May God bless you both. @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30”

Malishka commented, “Oooofffff Mammaaaa congrats tum dono ko!!” Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Many many congratulations welcome to the most beautiful world called “Motherhood”’. Aly Goni, Puneesh Sharma, Krishna Mukherjee, Harshdeep Kaur, Kishwer Merchant, Kunar Verma, Jamie Lever and others congratulated her and dropped heart emojis.



