Bharti Singh shares ethereal maternity shoot PICS; Shamita Shetty says 'aww'

Ace comedian and actress Bharti Singh is going to embrace motherhood soon. She is married to scriptwriter, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and they live in Mumbai. Bharti and Haarsh had announced pregnancy in December last year. The duo is currently busy with their new project, The Khatra Khatra Show. The couple also has a YouTube channel named LOL. Just a few hours ago, Bharti shared her ethereal maternity shoot pictures where she looked like a goddess and numerous industry colleagues and fans were amazed by the gorgeous pics.

The theme of the maternity shoot was flowers and the photographer Tarveen of The Loony Lens absolutely outdid herself. Bharti was clad in a majestic dusty pink frilly gown that suited her just too well. She looked absolutely regal and splendid. However, it was her sweet smile that made us fall in love with the pictures. Along with the post, Bharti adorably wrote, “Aane wale baby ki mummy.” As soon as she posted the pictures, celebrities and fans rushed to shower her compliments and love. Actress Sunayana Fozdar wrote, “Gorgeous”. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik complemented the to-be mother and commented, “So pretty”. Shamita Shetty too couldn’t resist herself and wrote, “Aww,” and Adaa Khan sweetly commented, “Mashallah. god bless.”

Check Bharti's maternity shoot pics:

Meanwhile, recently in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bharti and Harsh opened up on their excitement about becoming parents soon. “For around two and a half months, I didn’t realise that I was pregnant. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Then I thought I might as well check now,” says Bharti. She further added, “So I checked and then kept the pregnancy test kit aside. Later when I saw there were two lines, I immediately informed Haarsh. So that also was a surprise for us.

