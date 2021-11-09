Bharti Singh shares heartwarming pictures on her mom's birthday: 'God isn't everywhere so he created mother'

Bharti Singh is a popular name in the entertainment industry. Her comic timing is truly appreciable. The actress is very close to her mother and often talks about her being the constant support in her life. Bharti recently shared pictures of herself with her mother on her birthday. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “bhagwan har jagha nahi hota esliye toh maa banai hai happy birthday maa @kamla6130 #mygod #mylife #myheartbeat #blessed”.

See the post here:

Her friends and celebrities of the television industry also sent their heartfelt wishes on the post. From Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal to Rakhi Sawant, many of them wrote sweet ‘happy birthday’ messages for Bharti’s mother.

Bharti’s co-artist from The Kapil Sharma Show, Chandan Prabhakar also took to the comments to wish her mother. He wrote, “Happy birthday auntie ji”. Archana Puran Singh also wished Bharti’s mom and said, “Happy happpyyyyyyy birthday ji.”

Earlier in May this year, Bharti shared her fear of losing her mother, as she fought a tough battle with COVID-19. Bharti spoke about it while she was hosting Dance Deewane 3 with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She couldn’t control her tears and shared, “Ye Corona itna rula raha hai, itni jaane le raha hai. Meri khud ki mummy ko Covid ho gaya tha. Mummy ka phone ata tha ki saamne ek uncle hai unki death ho gayi. Mummy roti thi. Mere ko ye darr tha ki mere ko to ye phone nahi aega na. Itna zyada tod diya hai Corona ne.”



