Bharti Singh is speechless over former manager Disha Salian’s demise; Says ‘Rest in peace’

As Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off her building in Mumbai, Bharti Singh mourned her demise on social.

Celebrity manager Disha Salian’s suicide has come as a grave shock to the showbiz industry. The lady, who has worked with celebrities like Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and , had committed suicide on Monday evening in Mumbai’s Malad area. While several celebrities have mourned her unfortunate demise, Bharti Singh has also paid her condolences the death of a young soul on social media. To note, Disha had also worked with the renowned comedian for some time in the past.

Bharti had shared a cute picture of Disha, wherein the lady was all smiles as she posed with a dog. The Comedy Nights With Kapil actress admitted being speechless with the demise of her former manager. She captioned the image as, “Speechless. Rip” followed by several crying face emoticons. Clearly, Bharti is devastated with Disha Salian’s untimely death.

For the unversed, Disha had committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her building. While she was rushed to the hospital soon, Disha was declared brought dead by the doctors. To note, the reason behind Disha’s extreme step is still a mystery. However, police is investigating the matter further.

Take a look at Bharti’s post for Disha Salian:

Not just Bharti, Sushant and Varun had also mourned Disha’s demise. While the Raabta actors claimed to be devastated with the news, Varun is still struggling to come in terms with this heartbreaking news and believes that the lady had gone too soon. To note, Disha was working with Fukrey actor Varun for around a year now.

