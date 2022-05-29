Bharti Singh takes baby Gola on his first flight to Goa where she married Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have taken their son, Gola on his first flight to a very special destination. The duo flew him to Goa - where they had their destination wedding in 2017. Bharti and Haarsh, who are known to share their life with fans to feel connected to them, uploaded the travel video on their YouTube channel. Bharti got nostalgic as she took her fans down the memory lane, and reminisced about her wedding functions, the pool party, decoration, etc.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa take their son to Goa

Interestingly, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa booked the same room too at the hotel. She also joked about flaunting her "desi-ness" as she put Gola's clothes to dry on the sofa outside. While she is looking forward to the Goa trip, what has occupied Bharti's mind is occupied by the constant bickering between her baby's nanny and the house help. For a major part of the video, the female comedian was seen acting as a peacemaker between the two. The nanny even told Bharti that she is too lenient and therefore, the other house help takes advantage.

Bharti Singh's staff at constant loggerheads with each other

Other than that, the domestic help even asked Bharti for a lipstick, kajal and other makeup products. Bharti shared the makeup products and even teased her for turning all stylish in Goa. On the other hand, Haarsh was extremely bothered and Bharti shared how he was always against the idea of keeping a help at home, and now he has to deal with so many women. She jokingly asked him, "How does it feel to stay in a women's hostel?" Haarsh hid his face and continued to take steam, and said that he loves to stay hidden at home.

The staff even fought over each other's age and one of them couldn't stop blushing when Haarsh said that she looked quite young. At the end of the video, Bharti said that she had come here to unwind but rather her time will be spent sorting out differences between her staff. Bharti also shared her worry about how the house helps might even throw Gola at each other during one of their fights.

Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022, and haven't named him yet. They fondly called him 'Gola,' and will soon name him during a 'puja' ceremony.

