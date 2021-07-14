Bharti Singh talks about her life on Maniesh Paul’s podcast; Says ‘I felt truly loved after I met my husband’

Bharti Singh talks about her tough childhood and lack of love, in the Maniesh Paul podcast.

The popular actress and comedian, Bharti Singh has struggled a lot in her life to get the name and fame she has obtained now. The comedy queen of India is vocal about her life before and after she became famous as Lalli. The comedian is married to the scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and they have a blissful married life. The actress recently opened up on her difficult days and finding love, on the podcast of Maniesh Paul.

The actor, host and comedian, Maniesh Paul has shared a video of Bharti Singh from his recent podcast with her. She talked about losing her father at a very young age and the constant struggle in her family. Hence, she did not get any love or attention from family, but she found love in her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Maniesh Paul appreciated her for standing strong in spite of her difficult life and never losing hope. He wrote in the caption, “I always like walking in the rains…because no one can see me crying- Charlie Chaplin The people who make you laugh are very deep…they hide their wounds…and such is @bharti.laughterqueen the laughter queen…she has been through a lot and i am so happy that she shared it with me. To know her story watch my podcast with her out on this friday… subscribe to my youtube channel(link in bio) #mp #themanieshpaulpodcast #newepisode #truestory #real #struggle #life #godiskind”.

See video here-

Bharti Singh is presently the host of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Chapter 4. The comedian shot to fame after she participated in the comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, in which she was loved for her character ‘Lalli'. After the show, she has worked in numerous other comedy shows and has also been part of Bollywood movies. She will also be soon seen in the popular show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also read- Happy Birthday Bharti Singh: Did you know the comedian wanted to become a rifle shooter?

Credits :Maniesh Paul instagram

Share your comment ×