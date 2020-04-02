Bharti Singh wishes her 'favourite human' Kapil Sharma on his birthday; Calls him a positive person

Bharti Singh has sent her birthday wishes to co-star Kapil Sharma through the medium of an Instagram post. She calls him her favourite human and a positive person.

Kapil Sharma has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for the longest time and the reasons are quite obvious. The comedian-actor can make anyone go ROFL with his witty jokes and punch lines which are worth applauding for. He is currently soaring high in terms of popularity with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show which is a huge hit among the Indian viewers. Moreover, Kapil has shown his acting prowess too in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

As the comedian rings in his 39th birthday today, his co-star Bharti Singh has penned a sweet note for him on her Instagram handle. Here’s what she writes, “Wishing a very happy birthday to my favourite human, best brother and an amazing entertainer. Love you loads! You are such a positive person, and there has never been a dull moment around you. I wish and pray the very best for you always, loads of love, luck aur aap isi tarah pure desh ko hasate rahiyee!”

Check out Bharti Singh’s post below:

She has also shared a picture of Kapil along with her post in which he can be seen sitting on the sets of his show. The comedian-actor has been earning a lot of praise of late as he has donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM Relief Fund for fighting against the Coronavirus crisis that has gripped India along with the rest of the world. For the unversed, this will be Kapil’s first birthday celebration with his daughter Anayra who was born in December 2019.

