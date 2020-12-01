Bharti Singh's hubby Haarsh gets TROLLED as he shares a loving post for her post drug case; Writer hits back

Haarsh Limbachiyaa got brutally trolled on social media as she shared a heartwarming post with wife Bharti Singha after the drug case. However, the writer did not bow down and gave a befitting reply to the troll army. Take a look.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have become the new target of the social media troll army after the drug case. Yesterday, Haarsh faced massive backlash from netizens as he shared a heartwarming post for Bharti. He expressed his love for his wife as he said, 'When we are together nothing else matters.' Not one or two, Haarsh shared several loving photos with Bharti in this heartening post.

However, social media users were not pleased by Haarsh's post and began trolling the couple in the comment section. Haters targetted Bharti and Haarsh for the consumption of drugs. The trollers did not leave any chance to put the couple down. But, Haarsh did not let the hate comments affect him, and in fact, gave a befitting reply to haters.

Take a look at Harsh's post and his reply to trollers:

While many attacked Haarsh for his post with Bharti, the duo's friends from the industry extended their support and showered love on them. Priyank Sharma, Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh, Karan Singh Chhabra, Monalisa (Antara Biswas), and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sunayana Fozdar were all hearts for Bharti and Haarsh's photos.

For those unaware, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Bharti and Haarsh for alleged possession and consumption of drugs on November 22. Small quantities of cannabis (ganja) were found at their residence and office. However, a special NDPS court granted them bail on November 23.

Meanwhile, rumours of Bharti Singh being dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show have been doing rounds for quite some time now. However, her co-actors Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda from TKSS revealed that they have not heard of any such development from the makers of the show.

