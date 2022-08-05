Bharti Singh's son Gola meets his grandmother for the first time; Comedian gives a glimpse of his 'Day Out'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are among the well-known celebrity couples in the entertainment industry. The duo enjoys a massive fan following owing to their comedy skills. Speaking about their love life, Bharti and Haarsh met each other eight years ago on the sets of the show Comedy Circus. Bharti was a contestant on the show, while Haarsh was a scriptwriter in the same show. They then fell in love with each other and tied the knot on 3 December 2017. The duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. Bharti and Haarsh fondly call their son 'Gola' and recently named him Laksh.

Bharti Singh's new vlog

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa often share an update on their personal life either on Instagram or on their YouTube channel 'Life of Limbachiyaa's'. In the new vlog, Bharti gives a glimpse of her day out with her little munchkin Gola aka Laksh and takes him to meet his grandmother. At the start of the video, Bharti reveals that Gola is meeting his grandmother for the first time. She shares that her mother saw Gola when he was only 10 days old, and now as her mother has returned from Amritsar, she is taking Laksh to meet her. She then shows how Gola is smiling as soon as his grandmother takes him in her hands.

After spending some quality time with her family, Bharti returns home and gives a sneak peek of how Haarsh has made their house messy. Bharti then skips to the second day and takes Gola to the mall for the first time. The comedian visits Jio mall and records her fun time spent at the mall with her family. She then shows a small dance performance set up by the dance group at the mall. At the end of this vlog, Bharti also shares that she met Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary with their daughter Lianna at the mall. Bharti also gives many fun glimpses of the time she spent at the mall.

Watch Bharti and Haarsh's vlog here-

