Bharti Singh's son 'Golla' turns 2-month-old; New mommy drops a glimpse of his cute crib

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently enjoying one of the most beautiful phases of their lives that is, parenthood. The couple welcomed their baby boy two months back. Bharti is a comedian and anchor by profession and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, she gives a glimpse of her son on social media. However, she has not revealed the face of his darling son but she never forgets to update her fans about her baby boy.

Speaking of which, Bharti's son, whom she lovingly calls 'Golla' turned 2-month-old on June 03. She took to the stories section of social media to give a glimpse of her baby boy and his beautiful crib, which is decorated with toys. While sharing the post, Bharti hid his baby's face and put a sticker saying "Today I am 2 months old."

Check Bharti Singh's post here:

A few days back, the couple had taken their son on his first flight to a very special destination. The duo flew him to Goa - where they had their destination wedding in 2017. They had shared the news on their YouTube channel where they share their life with fans to feel connected to them.

In April, Bharti and Harsh welcomed their baby boy. The couple made an official announcement with a photo and took to social media to share it. Their announcement featured a snap from their maternity photo shoot. Dropping the good news, they captioned the post, "It’s a BOY." To note, the couple hasn't named their baby boy yet and fondly called him 'Golla'.

