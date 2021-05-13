Bhavya Gandhi remembers her father with emotional post narrating his COVID 19 fight: He fought it like a king

Bhavya Gandhi has expressed his gratitude towards Sonu Sood among others for helping him in the crisis situation.

Bhavya Gandhi, who became a household name with his stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made the headlines after he lost his father Vinod Gandhi lately. It was reported that his father had breathed his last post his battle with COVID 19 early this week. And while the actor had been mourning his father’s demise, Bhavya took to Instagram and penned an emotional post remembering his father and wrote about his battle with the deadly virus stating that his father fought the battle like a king.

“My dad got COVID on April 9 and was on proper medication and under doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING. He was, is and will always be the reason for everything great and good in my life. My dad used to take utmost care of himself with and without COVID and COVID still got him,” Bhavya wrote. He further urged fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible and said, “Requesting you all to please get vaccinated. Do not believe in any stop stories. Get vaccinated that’s the only way of this deadly virus.”

Bhavya also expressed his gratitude towards the doctor and nurses along with Sonu Sood and other people for helping him during the crisis situation. “Thank you to our family, extended family and my dearest friends who supported us in this hard time. Thank you for all of your blessings and prayers. I know wherever you are papa you are happy. Thank you for teaching everything papa, I love you. Until next time papa,” he added.

Earlier, Bhavya’s mother Yashodha had opened up about the struggles her family had faced for Vinod’s treatment and revealed that they had a hard time finding him a hospital bed.

