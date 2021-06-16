Bhavya Sachdeva on joining the cast of Barrister Babu: My character is bound to bring a twist & drama

Pavitra Bhagya star Bhavya Sachdeva speaks on the selection process before joining Barrister Babu and his character. Read further to know what he said.

Bhavya Sachdeva who has previously starred in shows like ‘Pavitra Bhagya’ and ‘Shaadi Ke Siyape’ has recently joined the cast of the mighty popular show ‘Barrister Babu’. Due to the COVID 19 related restrictions in Mumbai with regards to shooting, the makers of Barrister Babu are shooting their show in Gujarat. Bhavya recently traveled to Gujarat and joined the cast and crew. In the latest chat with ETimes TV, Bhavya spoke candidly about entering such a popular show and what would his character bring to the narrative. He also narrated the tale of the process he went through to land the part.

“My character is a new entry in the show and the character has his own intentions. I cannot give out much without revealing the plot but I can confidently say that my character is bound to bring a twist and drama to the show. Fortunately, as an actor, I will again get to play a character that has the potential to be explored deeply. It is overwhelming, becoming a part of such a big family like Barrister Babu,” said Bhavya. Bhavya has been a part of few projects before the show and he further spoke about the audition process and the time when he got to know that he is doing the role.

Bhavya spoke about getting a call for this character and receiving a lot of information before the audition except what was in the audition script. A few days later he received the happy news via text message that he has been finalized for the part. “I got excited because it is a show which is watched by my own family. And before I knew it, I was catching a flight to Gujarat for the shoot,” said Bhavya.

