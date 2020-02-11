Bhoot actor Vicky Kaushal gets a spooky welcome on The Kapil Sharma Show & it will leave you splits; See Pics

As Vicky Kaushal has begun promotion Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, he made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for the same.

Vicky Kaushal is of the actors in Bollywood who has carved a niche for himself with his unconventional projects. From Masaan to Uri: The Surgical Strike, the superstar has come a long way in his career. And now he is once again coming with a yet another interesting project as he forayed into the unexplored territory of horror with ’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The trailer of the movie has been grabbing the attention of all corners and the audience is eagerly waiting to experience the chill in their spines.

And while Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is set to release after ten days, Vicky has been on a promotional spree for his horror drama. Recently, the actor was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of his movie. While Vicky was elated to be on the popular comedy show, his spooky welcome left everyone in splits. The Bollywood’s heartthrob, who had a gala time on the sets, had shared BTS stories from the show wherein the sets had some eerie yet witty elements. In fact, Kapil’s co-actor Sumona Chakravarti was also seen dressed as a ghost on the show.

Take a look at pics from Vicky Kaushal’s pics TKSS sets:

Talking about Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, the movie will mark Dharma Productions debut in the horror genre. Apart from Vicky, the movie will also star Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the horror drama will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

