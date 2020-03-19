Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video to release on March 24, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video Bhula Dunga is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2020. It has been crooned by Darshan Raval.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are currently hogging the limelight again as they will be collaborating for the first time in a music video, Bhula Dunga. This has excited all the #SidNaaz fans who have been missing the fun banters of Sidharth and Shehnaaz after the end of Bigg Boss 13. Now, the good news is that the first look of the music video is already out a few hours back which has gone viral on social media.

To add to the rejoice of fans, Sidharth has revealed the release date of Bhula Dunga which is March 24, 2020. He has also shared another poster of the music video which is all things adorable. The poster features Sidharth and Shehnaaz lying down and looking at each other lovingly. While the former gives a quirky smile as he looks at Shehnaaz, the latter, on the other hand, is displaying a serious face here.

Sidharth looks dapper in a black t-shirt and Shehnaaz looks super cute in a pink outfit and a matching hairband with polka dots all over. Talking about Bhula Dunga, it has been crooned by Darshan Raval who has also composed the song. The music video has been produced by Kaushal Joshi and is directed by Punit J Pathak. On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently seen in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which she is looking for a prospective life partner.

