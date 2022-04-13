Big Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba gets engaged to his 'forever' Pria Beniwal; See beautiful PICS

Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTTcontestant and singer Millind Gaba is all set to get hitched to his his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal on April 16. The duo have been together for four years now and are ready to the next step. On Tuesday, their grand engagement party took place and Millind Gaba shared many gorgeous pictures and videos to keep his fans updated. The pictures are just too dreamy and we absolutely cannot get over them.

Millind and Pria excitedly posted some ethereal pictures with his 'forever' Pria Beniwal. Dipak Studios captured them excellently. The two looked immensely happy and in love in the pictures. Pria's gorgeous, grey coloured lehengas absolutely won our hearts. On the other hand, Millind looked super handsome in his bling black and golden tuxedo. We have to say: The couple is just too good-looking! Along with the pictures, the duo wrote, "Mr. and Mrs. GABA. Forever and beyond." Of course, the post was an instant hit as fans and industry colleagues alike poured their love and congratulated the sweet couple. One fan hilariously wrote, "Congratulations. Milind is my crush. But m soo happy to see u together."

Take a look at the post: