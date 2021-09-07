Big Boss OTT: What will be the new game plan of contestants after all the connections are dissolved?

Bigg Boss OTT has started with the concept of making connections in the house. Some strong connections have already been formed like Nishant and Moose, Shamita and Raqesh, and Pratik- Neha. But there has been a new twist in the game as all the connections get dissolved. Now all the contestants will be playing individually. This comes as a major shock for the strong connections of the house.

In the recent promo, it is shown that some people come from outside the house and break some props in the garden area. There is a red alert declared in the house, which surprises everyone in the house. Moose is seen saying that she is scared. Later, it is seen that all the connections in the house are seen in the garden area. Bigg Boss declares that there will be no connections from now on. Divya Agarwal, who is the only contestant who does not have a connection, is seen very happy with the decision.

