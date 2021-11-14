The Big Picture, 14 November 2021, Written Update: Savita speaks about her future goals to Ranveer Singh

In today's episode, Ranveer welcomed everyone in the show and starts asking the audience about their health. Ranveer made some jokes on celebs and asked everyone to guess today's guest. The audience gets confused and remains silent. Then Ranveer showed a video of a woman who was doing video calling with her kids and family. She was telling her experience of traveling alone. She told her family that it was her first time traveling alone and also traveling on a flight. Her daughter asked her how was the flight, then she replied that in the flight it was feeling like she is in heaven. Ranveer was looking at the video with an emotional face. The woman was so happy and tells her family that now she will talk to them after she wins the prize money.

Then Ranveer calls her on the stage and introduces her as Savita Kumari. Savita Kumari is a teacher in primary school. He asked Savita how she is feeling. Savita Kumari gets emotional and started crying by saying that she is so blessed to see Ranveer in her life. Ranveer then hugs her and asks her to calm down. She then asks Savita about her family. She then told everyone that she has 3 kids, who are preparing for civil service exams. Ranveer asks her how much she wants to win in this show. Savita tells Ranveer that she wants to win at least 10 to 15 lacks so that she can pay her home loan and also her kids can study for their future goals. Then Ranveer did a video call to her family. And asks her about her husband. She then introduces her husband to Ranveer.

Ranveer before starting the game tells her about the lifelines she will get in this game. Savita gets excited to start the game. Ranveer explained all the rules in the game and starts the game. Savita was playing very well and in some questions, she got struck. But after a lot of struggles, she was able to win the quizzes. Ranveer blesses her and her family and danced with her on his song.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

