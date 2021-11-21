The Big Picture, 21 November 2021, Written Update: Ranveer Singh auditions for Ekta Kapoor

In today's episode, Ranveer Singh welcomed everyone and joked with his audience about the previous show of The Big Picture. Everyone started laughing then Ranveer asked everyone to guess today's guest. The audience gets confused then Ranveer reveals that today's guest is the godmother of this channel. Under this lady’s blessing, this show is going on. He reveals that today's guest is the beautiful Ekta Kapoor. And also with her the glamorous Mouni Roy. The show's main song started to play and Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy entered the stage dancing on the songs. Ranveer Singh welcomes Ekta and Mouni and asks them how they are feeling. Ekta was excited and told Ranveer that she is so excited to be here on this stage. Ranveer complimented Mouni and told her that she is looking so beautiful.

Ranveer Singh tells Ekta and Mouni to stand on the stands where they will play the game. Ranveer starts teasing Ekta for her love of jewelry. Ekta told him that she has been wearing them since her first show Hum Panch. Ranveer gets excited and asks Ekta to reveal some behind the scenes about the Hum Panch show. Ekta told everyone that that was a struggling time but when she got a call that the production house was ready to cast and invest in their show. She got excited and her mind was blank. Ranveer also gets emotional and tells Ekta that he even remembers the title song of that show. Then Ranveer started singing that show and Ekta and Mouni started clapping. Ekta compliments Ranveer that she is blessed to hear this song after such a long time. Ranveer then asked Mouni about her first show and her struggle story.

After this, he told them the rules of the show. In which they will be given some lifelines. They will be given the questions and under a time period, they have to answer them. Ekta and Mouni get excited when Ranveer tells them about the cash prize. During a question, Ranveer tells Ekta that he wants to audition for Nagraaj's role for her show Naagin. Ranveer then wears a Naag band on his head and starts dancing to the Nagin song. While Mouni Roy was using the instrument which is used to control snakes.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

