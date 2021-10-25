The Big Picture, 24th October 2021, Written Update: Karwa Chauth night with Ranveer Singh, Tejo & Seher

In today's episode, Ranveer Singh introduces Saahas, a multitalented individual. He claims that his goal is to raise 1 crore to pursue a history course at Oxford University. Ranveer explains the rules of the game and the lifelines. For the very first question, Saahas uses the "Indian wall" as a lifeline. The second question, concerning the film Slumdog Millionaire, he answers incorrectly. Ranveer bids adieu to Saahas and wishes the best for his future.

Ranveer Singh now welcomes Tejo (Udaariyan) and Seher (Chhoti Sardarni), who enter energetically performing the bhangra. On the day of Karva Chauth, the duo requests that Ranveer apply Mehndi in Deepika's name. Ranveer then reveals that he is fasting for his lovely wife, Deepika.

Tejo offers a quick overview of her life and wishes to earn money in order to aid women in need. Seher claims she has come to show her support for her friend Tejo. They both start answering enthusiastically. The three dance to the song Pinga. Tejo and Seher ask Ranveer to tell them about his love life or any incidents with Deepika. Ranveer recalls his first encounter with Deepika.

Ranveer asks Tejo and Seher for advice on how to deal with the hectic pace of working in the television industry. As they deliver the dialogues, the pair comes up with a concept and asks Ranveer to play it out. This quickly devolves into comedy.

Tejo and Seher intend to quit after the question concerning the 2 lakh rupees since they are unsure of the answer. They gift Ranveer Singh the Kada and Babaji's Prashad from Gurudwara.

We have seen this episode of The Big Picture on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh dances on wife Deepika Padukone's song 'Pinga' with TV bahus Tejo & Seher