The Big Picture, 28 November 2021, Written Update: Ashiyana advises girls to be strong

In today's episode, we saw Shagir was thinking and Ranveer questions if he can give the answer to this question. Ranveer again announces that this question is of 1 crore rupees and it’s on Shagir if he wants to give an answer or quit. Shagir was tense and tells Ranveer to wait for some time. Ranveer starts teasing Shagir, Shagir asks him again if he quits this time how much he will win. Ranveer tells him that he will win 50 lakh. Shagir tells Ranveer that he is quitting and will be happy with 50 lakh. Everyone claps for him and Ranveer announce that Shagir has quit the game and has won 50 Lakh. Ranveer starts dancing with Shagir and hugs him when he said goodbye.

After this Ranveer Sing recalls yesterday's episode, with Shagir. Then Ranveer talks on the topic of child labor. In India, so many children are doing work leaving their school. Ranveer Singh tells everyone that today he is going to invite someone who is working since the age of 16. The audience gets shocked listening to this and Ranveer says her name is Ashiyana. Ranveer welcomes Ashiyana on the stage and asks Ashiyana to tell about her. Ashiyana tells everyone that she has been working on her own food cart since she was 16 years old. Ranveer claps for her. Ashiyana tells him that she has 12 people in her family and she has to work for everyone. She gets emotional and gives advice that every girl should be like her.

Ranveer Singh compliments her and starts the game. He tells her that they have 4 lifelines and the about the cash prize. Ashiyana gets excited and starts the game. Between the game, Ranveer did a video call at Ashiyana's home. Her family gets emotional and blesses Ranveer Singh.

